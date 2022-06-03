Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,353 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.41% of Essex Property Trust worth $93,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.06.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESS opened at $287.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.33 and a 1 year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

