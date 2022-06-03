Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $81.28 Million Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,490 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.62% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $81,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

NYSE SEAS opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.14. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,871 shares of company stock worth $1,820,302. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

