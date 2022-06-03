Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,775 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $77,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $245.79 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,777.78%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.19.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

