Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 161,500 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $101,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,892,000 after buying an additional 316,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,642,000.

VTV stock opened at $144.17 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

