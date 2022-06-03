Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 453,085 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,085 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.02% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $81,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,488,000. Natixis bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,234,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,502,000 after buying an additional 154,696 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.16%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

