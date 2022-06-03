Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822,542 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 1.1% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.10% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $5,124,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after buying an additional 9,208,399 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,340.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,592,000 after buying an additional 2,300,450 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,866,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,615,000 after buying an additional 1,594,730 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $51,411,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,307,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,151,000 after buying an additional 1,168,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.13. 99,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.