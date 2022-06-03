Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $4,344,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 783,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.