Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$39.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.50 to C$39.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.68.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$30.58 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$29.68 and a 12 month high of C$41.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107.08.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

