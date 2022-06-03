Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.84. 56,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,639. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.10 and its 200-day moving average is $225.12. The company has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

