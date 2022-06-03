Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases 1,250,000 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,577,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $54,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Under Armour by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 3.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Under Armour by 7.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.07. 261,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,445,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UAA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

