Candlestick Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60,573 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after buying an additional 101,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $68.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,284.11. The company had a trading volume of 48,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,603. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,446.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,664.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,310.24.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

