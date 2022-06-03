Candlestick Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Candlestick Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $20,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Five Below by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Five Below by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Five Below by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.03. 12,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,219. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.83 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day moving average of $170.33.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.67.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

