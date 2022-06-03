Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of CGC opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

