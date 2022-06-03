Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Acquires 77,006 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 77,006 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $129,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,941. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,216,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.48.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.