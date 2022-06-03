Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 1.7% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.25% of AON worth $163,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 539,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.06.

NYSE AON traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,884. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

