Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 9,297 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $83,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $225,394,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,395 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 639,624 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

NYSE:DFS traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,801. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

