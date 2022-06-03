Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 3.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.37.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.04. The company had a trading volume of 406,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,216,236. The firm has a market cap of $517.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.48. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

