Capital International Investors Acquires 3,742,833 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 0.8% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital International Investors owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $3,734,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after buying an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after buying an additional 211,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.96.

NYSE:FIS traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.58. The company had a trading volume of 43,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.09. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

