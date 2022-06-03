Capital International Investors Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,775,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,561 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,871,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,318,818 shares of company stock valued at $389,821,258. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.47.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $198.61 and a 1-year high of $324.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

