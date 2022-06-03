Capital International Investors Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,122,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,695,231 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.26% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,878,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 18,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.05.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 137,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650,206. The stock has a market cap of $384.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

