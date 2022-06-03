Capital International Investors Lowers Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,122,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,110,505 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 5.99% of Sempra worth $2,529,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth $1,698,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.34. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

