Capital International Investors Purchases 5,742,286 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 5.61% of General Mills worth $2,278,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.27. 48,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

