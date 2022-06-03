Capital International Investors Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,841,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,735,778,000 after acquiring an additional 583,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,434,219,000 after acquiring an additional 517,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,647,000 after buying an additional 357,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

NYSE EW traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average is $112.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $91.52 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,171,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,840 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,129. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

