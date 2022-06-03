Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital International Investors raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.67% of CME Group worth $3,013,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 105.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $23,173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.73.

NASDAQ CME traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.49. 13,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,740. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.