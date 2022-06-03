Capital International Investors Sells 3,119,054 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,322,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,119,054 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.3% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $10,887,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 352,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,654 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.31. 390,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,209,046. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

