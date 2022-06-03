Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $9.66 Million Position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF comprises 1.8% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned 2.83% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNRG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.26. 136,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,576. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $112.87.

