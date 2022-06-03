Capital Planning Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.86. 177,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,716,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.49. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $180.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

