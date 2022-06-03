Capital Planning Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 7.8% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $41,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.97 on Friday, reaching $237.05. 88,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.09 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

