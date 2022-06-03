Capital Planning Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.