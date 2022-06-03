Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.86. 102,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,066. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.39 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.94.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

In other news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 1,100,516 shares valued at $65,045,691. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

