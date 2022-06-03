Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.89. 34,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,975. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.93.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.