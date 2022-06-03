Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,146 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.12% of Ceridian HCM worth $1,937,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 125.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period.

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $55.40. 12,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,583. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

