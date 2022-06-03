Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $2,647,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after acquiring an additional 693,715 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,269,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $339,562,000 after acquiring an additional 588,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stryker by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,109. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.21 and its 200-day moving average is $254.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $224.02 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.