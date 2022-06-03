Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,639,724 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 4.01% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $3,400,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.22. 24,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.35 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Argus decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

