Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603,755 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.53% of CME Group worth $2,079,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Compass Point increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.98 on Friday, hitting $201.70. 12,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,740. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.05. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

