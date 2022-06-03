Capital Research Global Investors Sells 165,351 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,840,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165,351 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.56% of Accenture worth $4,079,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 34.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $304.18. 20,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,720. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

