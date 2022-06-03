Capital Research Global Investors Sells 234,019 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,791,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 234,019 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.0% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.89% of UnitedHealth Group worth $8,933,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.27.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $6.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.89. 34,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,990. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

