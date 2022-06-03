Capital Research Global Investors Sells 932,059 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,579,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 932,059 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.49% of S&P Global worth $1,689,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.93.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,157 shares of company stock worth $2,911,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.71. 67,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

