Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.87% of Target worth $2,069,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $162,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Target by 86.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 626,952 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,427,000 after buying an additional 290,426 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 988,931 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,878,000 after buying an additional 289,298 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.04. 79,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,792,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $145.51 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.72.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.