Capital World Investors Buys 1,967,115 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,211,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.19.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $243.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,068. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,360.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

