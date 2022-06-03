Capital World Investors Buys 2,325,514 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.8% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital World Investors owned about 2.00% of Eli Lilly and worth $5,280,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,318,818 shares of company stock valued at $389,821,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $288.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $198.61 and a 1-year high of $324.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.47.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

