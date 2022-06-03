Capital World Investors Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.45% of Micron Technology worth $2,554,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,614,654. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

