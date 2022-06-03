Capital World Investors Has $2.74 Billion Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,824,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75,874 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,738,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $8.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.81. 59,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $529.73 and its 200-day moving average is $529.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $212.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $377.12 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.58.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

