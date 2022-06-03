Capital World Investors Has $25.30 Billion Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,027,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 602,551 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 4.0% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital World Investors owned 9.21% of Broadcom worth $25,304,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Broadcom by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $602.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.04.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $14.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $562.60. 54,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,358. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.76. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $229.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.32 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

