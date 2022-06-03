Capital World Investors Raises Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Capital World Investors raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,040,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 12.56% of Darden Restaurants worth $2,416,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $126.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,565. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

