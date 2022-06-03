Capital World Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Booking were worth $3,636,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $54.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,318.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,763. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 191.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,201.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,774.63.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.