Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion-$5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 110,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

