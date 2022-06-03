Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down to $29.00

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $27.55. Cardlytics shares last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 3,799 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $992.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.49.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $42,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $320,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,856.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,050 shares of company stock worth $1,768,800 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

