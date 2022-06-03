CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.68. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 728,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

