Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires Shares of 399,360 Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 399,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,012,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,024,000.

Shares of IOACU remained flat at $$10.03 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

